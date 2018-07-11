App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 08:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka signs MoU with Taiwanese science parks

The agreement would enhance technological know-how through mutual development and innovation, an official press release said here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with two Taiwanese Science Parks to strengthen links with the parks there.

The agreement would enhance technological know-how through mutual development and innovation, an official press release said here.

The MoU would also facilitate mutual exchange of faculty from identified academic institutes to learn new technologies and industry's best practices, the release said.

"The agreement will be mutually beneficial to both Karnataka and Taiwan as it will enhance skill development, mutual industry facilitation and encourage startups and MSMEs," Principal Secretary, IT/BT and ST Department, Gaurav Gupta said in the release.

"The signing of the pact between the two science parks in Taiwan and KITS will strengthen relations in biotechnology, information technology and other emerging technologies," Ambassador of Taiwan to India Chung-Kwang Tien said in the release.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 08:16 am

