Karnataka sets defence export target of Rs 25,000 crore by 2025

The state government plans to transform Karnataka into a hub for aerospace and defence manufacturing

The Karnataka government has set a target to nearly double its defence production and increase exports to Rs 25,000 crore by 2025, the state's large and medium industries minister MB Patil said.

He was speaking at the 36th National Convention of Aerospace Engineers on 'SPACE - Boundless Opportunities', hosted by the Institution Of Engineers India (Karnataka Centre).

Patil said the aim is to attract investments of Rs 45,000 crore in the aerospace and defence sector during the five-year policy period (2022- 2027), which is expected to generate 60,000 employment opportunities, including both direct and indirect jobs.

In addition, he emphasised the government's commitment to transforming Karnataka into a hub for aerospace and defence manufacturing, encompassing maintenance, repair, and operations for both the Indian market and exports.

Patil said, "Although India's space program is among the most advanced, it occupies only a small fraction of the global space economy. Recognising this, our government has initiated reforms to encourage private participation and foster growth in the space sector, to increase our global market share."

He said Karnataka has established a robust aerospace and defense ecosystem, with 25 percent of India’s aircraft and spacecraft industry based in the state. "Further, 67 percent of all aircraft and helicopters manufactured for defense services are produced here, contributing significantly to the country’s aerospace-related exports from India" he added.