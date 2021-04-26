Karnataka lockdown: What is allowed, what is not

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Image: Twitter @BSYBJP)

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced that a 14-day 'COVID curfew' will be imposed across the state from 9 pm on April 27.

The state has seen a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases, recording its highest single-day surge of over 34,000 cases on April 25. Of this, Bengaluru alone reported more than 20,700 cases.

Bengaluru has over 1.8 lakh active COVID-19 cases as on April 25, higher than Mumbai and Delhi.

Detailed guidelines on the lockdown will be released later in the day.

The Karnataka government had already imposed a night curfew and weekend lockdown in the state to curb the spread of infections.

Here's what is allowed:

> Essential stores can operate from 6 am to 10 am

> Construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors can function

> Takeaway from restaurants and bars and home delivery of alcohol

> Goods can be transported from one state to another.

Which activities are not permitted?

> Public transportation, including RTC buses and Bangalore Metro services, will not be operational.

> Inter-state and intra-state travel is prohibited, The Indian Express reported.

> Political, social, religious and other large gatherings have already been banned