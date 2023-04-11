 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka: I-T dept detects Rs 1,000 crore bogus expenditure after raids on co-op banks

Apr 11, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST

The CBDT said in a statement that cash of more than Rs 3.3 crore and jewellery worth Rs 2 crore was seized during the searches.

The searches at 16 premises of these banks were launched on March 31 (Representative image)

The Income-Tax department has detected "bogus" expenditure and alleged financial irregularities worth Rs 1,000 crore after it raided some cooperative banks in poll-bound Karnataka sometime ago, the CBDT said Tuesday.

The searches at 16 premises of these banks were launched on March 31 as the department suspected them to be "engaged in routing of funds of various business entities of their customers, in a manner, so as to abet them to evade their tax liabilities".

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is the administrative body for the I-T department.