Karnataka Housing Board to launch 2,000-acre township in Bengaluru by mid-2023

Nov 22, 2022 / 06:50 AM IST

Construction of another 1,000-acre township is 50 percent complete. Also in the pipeline is a 1,000-acre township ahead of Bannerghatta National Park.

Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) will construct a 2,000-acre township adjacent to Mysore Road in the southwestern part of Bengaluru by mid-2023. Officials said the land has already been identified, and construction will commence post-May 2023.

Construction of another 1,000-acre township is almost 50 percent complete. KHB officials say residential apartment allotment for the township will commence in March 2023, and the e-auction for commercial development is set for June 2023. In total, KHB plans to launch about 4,000 acres of townships in several parts of Bengaluru by end-2023.

NC Arjun Kumar, Superintendent Engineer of Karnataka Housing Board, told Moneycontrol, "The new township will be constructed adjacent to BGS International School and will have more than 10,000 residential units."

The township will have 55 percent of residential space reserved for apartment complexes (about 20 percent of the entire residential part), corner sites (an area of land consisting of one or more adjacent lots, where at least one lot is located at the intersection of two public roadways), and intermediate vacant lands (which will be allotted to homebuyers).

The rest of the township will be developed into commercial units, including office spaces and a mall. The township will also have plots dedicated for civic community facilities like hospitals and schools.

"Currently, in another KHB township in Bengaluru, a 2BHK apartment costs Rs 35 lakh and a 3BHK apartment costs Rs 45 lakh. We can assume the upcoming townships will carry the same costs," Kumar said. The minimum allotment cost for the intermediate sites will be more than Rs 2,000 per square feet, he added.

