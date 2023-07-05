Karnataka govt to offer 50% rebate on traffic fines till September 9

The Karnataka government has decided to offer a 50% rebate on traffic fines until September 9, 2023. However, this rebate is applicable only to cases registered on or before February 11, 2023.

This is the third time that the Karnataka government has extended the 50% rebate on traffic fines for violators. The Bengaluru traffic police have collected over Rs. 120 crore from 4.5 lakh pending cases during February and March of this year due to the rebate.

Following a meeting between the executive chairman of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLTA) and the Road Safety Commissioner, it was decided to further extend the rebate period for traffic fines. As per the directive from the KSLTA, the government has decided to extend the rebate period for traffic offenders.