Karnataka elections: Dynasty over hard work when it comes to ticket distribution

Ramakrishna Upadhya

Hundreds of party workers toil for years together and when the elections come, they stand in queue and hope to be rewarded with poll tickets. But, many a time, major political parties open a backdoor for the kith and kin of VIPs, who walk away with a clutch of the prized tickets.

The Karnataka assembly elections, due to be held on May 12, are no different, as there are no less than 40 to 50 blood relations contesting elections from different parties and at least half of them are likely to be elected because of their “star status".

Where reconciliation was not possible, there are fights among brothers and cousins contesting on different party tickets, but the most interesting aspect of the election this time is at least six father-son/daughter duo trying to enter the assembly at the same time.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah, who vacated Varuna constituency for his son Yatheendra, has shifted to neighbouring Chamundeshwari, while home minister Ramalinga Reddy, representing BTM layout, has managed a ticket for his daughter, Soumya Reddy, from Jayanagar for the first time.

Law minister TB Jayachandra, who represents Sira, will have his son Santosh Jayachandra making a political debut from Chikkanayakanahalli. Congress veteran Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Dharwad South) and his son SS Mallikarjun (Dharwad North) will be seeking re-election, along with M Krishnappa (Vijayanagar) and his son Priya Krishna (Govindarajanagar).

Incidentally, Priya Krishna, who is into real estate business along with his father, had declared assets worth Rs 910 crore in 2013 and it will be interesting to see where his wealth stands now.

In the BJP, the decision of state president BS Yeddyurappa to contest from Shikaripura — which is currently represented by his son BY Raghavendra — without a constituency, and he may shift to Ranebennur. BSY’s another son, BY Vijayendra has already begun campaigning in Varuna against Yatheendra in the hope of getting a party ticket.

In a first for the BJP, the husband-wife duo of Shashikala Jolle and Annasaheb Jolle has been offered tickets from Nippani and Chikkodi-Sadalga, two neighbouring seats.

BJP’s desperation to somehow defeat Congress in Karnataka is evident from the fact that party president Amit Shah, having declared that the controversial mining baron Janardhana Reddy would be kept at arm’s length, has done a U-turn, and Reddy’s supporters have been accommodated in a big way.

Reddy’s brother Somasekhara Reddy is being fielded from Ballari city, and elder brother Karnakarana Reddy (though not in good terms with Janardhana Reddy right now) may get Harapanahalli ticket.

Reddy’s close confidant and an influential leader among Nayaka community, B Srimulu, will contest from Molakalmuru, Srimulu’s uncle Sanna Fakeerappa from Ballari rural and his nephew Suresh Babu from Kampli.

Janardhana Reddy, who is allegedly worth more than Rs 30,000 crore and is facing several CBI cases, has been barred by the Supreme Court from entering Ballari till the cases are decided. He has currently taken a 10-bedroom house at Hangal village close to Ballari border to work for all his associates.

Another powerful political family from Belagavi district is that of Jarkhiholi brothers. While Satish Jarkhiholi and Ramesh Jarkhiholi are in Congress and in a complicated rivalry — one replaced the other in the Siddaramaiah cabinet — the third brother, Balachandra Jarkhiholi, is a BJP MLA. There are two more brothers waiting in the wings to enter politics.

In the Congress camp, Byrathi Basavaraj, who helped Siddaramaiah become chief minister in 2013, will contest again from KR Puram, while his brother Byrathi Suresh has been given a ticket from Hebbal, both in Bengaluru city.

Sagara in Shimogga district, which late chief minister S Bangarappa used to win without visiting the constituency even once during election time, will see a classical battle between his two sons — Madhu Bangarappa representing Congress and Kumar Bangarappa from the BJP. Last time, it was Madhu who had emerged victorious.

Congress stalwart Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Prinank Kharge is seeking re-election from Chitapur in Kalburgi district, while veteran Congressman G Made Gowda’s grandson Madhu Madegowda will be trying his luck from Maddur, the home town of former chief minister SM Krishna, who is currently with the BJP.

KH Muniyappa, 7-time Congress MP, has succeeded in getting a ticket for his daughter Roopa Shashidar from Kolar Gold Fields, where Congress has never won in four decades.

Seasoned campaigner V Srinivasa Prasad, who rebelled against Siddaramaiah and joined the BJP in 2016, has managed to get a ticket for his son-in-law Harshavardhan from Nanjangud.

It is not that all VIPs or their kin were lucky. Among those who failed to get tickets for their sons were HC Mahadevappa, a minister close to Siddaramaiah, for Sunil Bose, former deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha Rahman Khan for Mansoor Ali Khan, former chief minister Veerappa Moily for Harsha Moily and former governor Margaret Alva for her son Nivedita Alva.

In sharp contrast, the JD(S), despite pressure from several family members, has managed to limit the seat distribution to HD Kumaraswamy (Ramanagara), HD Revanna (Holenarasipura), HC Balakrishna (Shravanabelagola) and MR Rangappa (Chamaraja).

In the final analysis however, whatever families may eagerly propose, the people have the ultimate option to dispose.

The author is a senior journalist based in Bengaluru.