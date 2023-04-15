 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka elections 2023: JD(S) releases list of six more candidates, so far 149 names cleared for 224-seat Assembly

Apr 15, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST

The Janata Dal (Secular) on Saturday released a list of six more candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

With this, the party has so far released a list of 149 candidates. The first list comprising 93 was released in December last year and 50 on Friday.

The party has fielded former Congress MLC Raghu Achar from Chitradurga. He had recently joined the JD(S) after being denied a ticket by the Congress.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda led party has given ticket to former MLA Dr Bharathi Shankar to contest from Varuna against Congress heavyweight and former chief minister Siddaramaiah and BJP minister V Somanna.