Karnataka election results 2018: Yeddyurappa resigns; Opposition rejoices, demands Governor's resignation

In an unexpected move, when all eyes were set at Karnataka’s Vidhan Soudha, incumbent Chief Minister for two days, BS Yeddyurappa resigned from his post on Saturday. He made an opening speech where he expressed his ire for Congress’ “backdoor politics” as well as his desire to form the government in Karnataka in order to serve the farmers and the Dalits.



In the end, India’s voice and democratic spirit will always triumph over tyranny.

Satyamev Jayate — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 19, 2018

The Congress rejoiced at this decision, deeming it as a vindication to their stance all along in the fiasco that followed the results to the assembly polls in the state. Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed a Press Conference where he made a bold statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP supremo Amit Shah, saying that the two have disrespected the institutions that constitute our nation—the mandate of the people, the Press and the Supreme Court. He also said that the idea of BJP fighting corruption promulgated by PM Modi is a ‘blatant lie’. Shortly after his address, he tweeted:

Later, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted that “Democracy has won in Karnataka”. He also compared the Modi-Shah duo to the Hitler-Goebbels duo, saying that the BJP could not have indulged in horse trading and such blatant subversion of the constitution, had it not been for them.

The Opposition parties at the Centre were also prompt to congratulate the Congress-JD(S) alliance which will soon form the government in Karnataka. TMC supremo Mamata Bannerjee congratulated the JD(S) and the Congress in a tweet and also mentioned that she has been invited by HD Kumaraswamy for his swearing in ceremony which will take place on May 21, 2018.



I just spoke with Kumaraswamy Ji and congratulated him. He invited me for the oath taking ceremony on Monday @hd_kumaraswamy — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 19, 2018

The Opposition also reacted by demanding the resignation of Karnataka’s Governor Vajubhai Vala for misusing his office. CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury condemned the BJP for “misusinf democratic institutions and flouting constitutional norms”. He said that the Governor’s decision to invite the BJP to form the government was “malafide and against his constitutional mandate”. Congress MP Anand Sharma said that the Prime Minister should apologise and the Governor must resign. Estranged ally Shiv Sena has also demanded for Governor Vajubhai Vala’s resignation, with party spokesperson Manisha Kayande saying, “the BJP fiasco was an utter embarrassment”. The latest to join was NCP’s chief Sharad Pawar who said that Governor Vala was responsible for all the drama that ensued after the results to the polls were announced, adding “If the Governor has any sense, he must resign”.

Meanwhile JD(S) President HD Kumaraswamy has met with the Governor and staked his claim to form the government. He said that he will prove his majority on the floor of the House. Kumaraswamy has told the Press that he will take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on May 12.