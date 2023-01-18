 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka court orders status quo of ED-attached Mantri Serenity flats

Jan 18, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

This comes after the enforcement directorate seized 381 apartments worth Rs 285 crore in the delayed south Bengaluru project.

The Karnataka High Court ordered status quo to be maintained on apartments worth Rs 285 crore of the delayed Mantri Serenity project in Bengaluru, which were seized by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) after complaints that the developer allegedly misappropriated funds.

“The properties subject to attachment cannot be released in favour of the developers nor can be confirmed or sold by the enforcement directorate,” the court said, allowing a writ petition filed by Mantri Developers to quash the provisional attachment of the apartments.

The ED attached 381 apartments in the Mantri Serenity project in August 2022. The apartments were supposed to be handed over in 2015 and homebuyers alleged the developer had diverted part of the money they had paid.

The high court took cognisance of an FIR filed by the Mantri Serenity homebuyers in 2020 and a writ petition filed by the developer in October 2020 to quash the FIR. The court had earlier stayed the investigation in the matter and extended the stay by six months in July 2022.

“If status quo has to be maintained in the proceedings under the IPC (Indian Penal Code) for the reason that there is an interim order, status quo has to be maintained in the proceedings of ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) as well,” a bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna said in its order dated December 14, 2022.

The court said proceedings under ECIR can continue once it decides the matter in favour of the petitioners or against them.

