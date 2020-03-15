Karnataka CM requests techies to work from home; IT firms still exploring options

The Karnataka government on March 13 announced that all malls, shopping complexes, parks and cinema theatres will closed for a week amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While all seminars, workshops and conferences have been cancelled, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also requested IT companies to allow their employees to work from home in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Given that most cases that tested positive in the state are IT and tech workers, the chief minister’s request is well reasoned.

Unlike other sectors, the raw material for the sector is its people. From closing deals to trouble-shooting, IT professionals have to travel to client locations, often overseas, multiple times. With techies traveling so much, their chances of getting infected by the novel coronavirus is high.

So far, the number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka is six. Three of them are techies, each from Mindtree, Dell and Google India based in Bengaluru. Two others are the wife and daughter of one of the techies.

All of these companies have suspended international travel and some of them have implemented restrictions on domestic travel too. These companies have also asked employees in those specific office buildings to work from home (WFH).

Employees working in other buildings, as of now, will have to go to office as usual. But after the chief minister’s request to let all employees to WFH, tech firms are in discussions to expand the scope of working from home to more employees.

However, a significant portion of these employees will still be going to work. At least half a dozen IT professionals Moneycontrol spoke to said that they would be going to office as usual. "We have not got any intimation from our office," said one.

Unlike startups that have asked most of its employees to WFH, it is not as easy for IT service providers. Like V Balakrishnan, former Infosys CFO, said in an earlier interaction that companies have been designed to handle only 15-20 percent of them to work from home.

To enable thousands of employees to WFH, the company should apply for OSP license to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The company applying for license needs to pay a bank guarantee of Rs 1 crore per office. If the company has 76 offices, it should pay Rs 76 crore as bank guarantee.

In addition, access to network will be given only through virtual private network (VPN) provided by the telecom service providers (TSPs) such as Airtel. However, DoT has relaxed this norm in the light of COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the recent relaxation around the OSP license for IT firms, companies still have processes in place to enable WFH for its entire workforce. The IT industry employs around 50 lakh people.

An Infosys source told Moneycontrol that the company already has robust work from home options and have asked employees to avail WFH on case by case basis. The company is also in discussions to expand it further, the source added.

As of now, employees working in key projects and in offshore development centres (ODC) cannot avail WFH. ODC is an offshore team of supporting a company located in another country.

A TCS employee said that the company is checking options. “We have been asked if we have laptop and connectivity. They are taking details as of now,” the employee said.

In a statement, TCS said: “The health and safety of all TCS employees and their families are of utmost importance to us. We are working closely with all the relevant local, regional and global, health institutions and are implementing the latest recommendations given to us. We are ensuring that our staff have all the information and support they require. In addition we are also working closely with our clients to co-ordinate any measures in this situation”.

While situations such as earthquakes and floods are taken into consideration while devising a risk policy, this is the first ever time companies are facing a health emergency of this scale. An IT executive said that this is new for everyone and such an emergency is not something a company can foresee.