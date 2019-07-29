Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa wins floor test

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa won the trust vote in the Assembly on July 29. The motion of confidence was conducted via voice votes.

This came after the 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka collapsed on July 23. They failed to win a trust vote moved by former CM HD Kumaraswamy, losing the vote 105-99.

On July 28, Yediyurappa expressed confidence about proving majority.

"On Monday, hundred percent I will prove the majority," Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru.

The House also passed the Finance Bill. The Bill was required to be passed on or before July 31.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)