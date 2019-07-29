App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa wins floor test

The House also passed the Finance Bill. The Bill was required to be passed on or before July 31

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa won the trust vote in the Assembly on July 29. The motion of confidence was conducted via voice votes.

This came after the 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka collapsed on July 23. They failed to win a trust vote moved by former CM HD Kumaraswamy, losing the vote 105-99.

On July 28, Yediyurappa expressed confidence about proving majority.

"On Monday, hundred percent I will prove the majority," Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru.

Close

The House also passed the Finance Bill. The Bill was required to be passed on or before July 31.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #BS Yediyurappa #Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa #Congress-JD(S) coalition #India #Karnataka #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.