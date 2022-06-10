English
    Karnataka Bank raises interest rates

    There will be 10 basis points (BPS) increase for 1 to 2 years period deposits and 20 BPS increase for above 2 years to 5 years deposits.

    PTI
    June 10, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST
     
     
    City-based leading private sector Karnataka Bank has increased interest rates on its domestic and NRE rupee term deposits for amount ranging from Rs 2 crore up to Rs 10 crore, a bank release here said.

    Accordingly, the rate of interest for 1-2 years deposits will be 5.35 per cent per annum and above 2 years to 5 years and above 5 years to 10 years the rate will be 5.60 per cent and 5.70 per cent respectively. The above rates are effective from Friday, June 10, the release said.
