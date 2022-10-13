English
    Karnataka Bank forms panel to appoint MD & CEO as Mahabaleshwara MS won't offer for reappointment

    The lender also mentioned that Mahabaleshwara MS will continue in the office till April 14, 2023.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 13, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
    Karnataka Bank

    Karnataka Bank


    Karnataka Bank on October 13 said that its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mahabaleshwara MS will not to offer himself for reappointment "due to personal/family circumstances." However, the lender also mentioned that Mahabaleshwara MS will continue in the office till April 14, 2023.

    It also added that the Board has formed a selection committee of five members to "identify and evaluate candidates for the position of MD & CEO."

    The committee has been authorised to appoint an executive search firm

    for this purpose, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

    Shares of Karnataka Bank on Thursday (October 13) closed 1.16 percent lower at Rs 82.25 apiece on BSE.

    Meanwhile, Karnataka Bank had in July reported nearly 8 percent increase in net profit at Rs 114 crore for June quarter 2022-23 helped by a growth in core income and fall in bad loans.

    Total income during April-June 2022-23 only rose by 0.73 per cent to Rs 1,762 crore, Karnataka Bank said in a regulatory filing.

    Core income, in terms of net interest, increased 20 per cent in the quarter to Rs 687.56 crore as against Rs 574.79 crore in the year-ago period.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Karnataka Bank
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 06:38 pm
