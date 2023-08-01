Karnataka and US-based IBC sign MoU for Rs 8,000 cr recyclable Lithium-ion battery plant

Karnataka government and US-based International Battery Company (IBC) on August 1 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

Karnataka government and US-based International Battery Company (IBC) on August 1 entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a recyclable Lithium-ion battery manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore.

The proposed unit will be set up on a 100-acre parcel of land in the Bengaluru rural district. The MoU was signed and exchanged between Venkatesh Valluri, President of IBC India Pvt Ltd, and Dr. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Commerce and Industries, in the presence of MB Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries in the state.

Dr. Priyadarshi Panda, Founder and CEO of IBC, said that the pilot plant in Korea is nearing completion, with the first set of test batteries ready to be tested by the potential customers of the company.

Patil said: 'After the realization of the project, the state would have its second Lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility, paving the way for becoming the front runner as a Li-ion battery manufacturing state in the country.'

Sasi Kuppannagari, Founder and COO of IBC, along with the Commissioner of the Department of Commerce & Industries, Gunjan Krishna, were also present at the event.