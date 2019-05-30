Karnataka and JSW Steel controversy: Govt stands by its decision to sell 3700 acres to JSW

The Karnataka state government on May 30 stands by its decision to complete the lease-cum-sale of 3700 acre land to JSW steel, said KJ George, Karnataka's Industries Minister.

The reply comes at the back of criticism against the HD Kumaraswamy government's decision to sell the land at a much cheaper rate than the market value. The voice of dissents came from BJP leaders and senior congress leader HK Patil, who wrote two letters to the government opposing the decision.

Speaking to media persons, George said, “The government is only implementing the commitment it made to JSW Steel in 2005 as the company had met all the conditions in the agreement.”

“Also they do not owe the government any dues, which we have verified through our investigation,” he added.

However, George did not disclose the conditions set for the lease-cum-sale.

What happened?

In 2006, the Karnataka government sanctioned 2,000 acres of land to JSW Steel on a lease-cum-sale for the period of six years at Rs 90,000 per acre. In addition, the government allotted another 1,700 acre at the land rate of Rs 1.22 lakh per acre on a lease-cum-sale basis for the period of 10 years.

After the implementation of the project the lease would be converted into a sale provided the company fulfills all terms and conditions.

George said that the lease-cum-sale for both allotments came to an end in 2012 and 2017 respectively, and the decision to hand over the land to them was based on the fact that the company had satisfied the conditions. These conditions include project implementation and the generation of employment.

In the cabinet decision on May 27, the government revised the price for the 2,000 acres land to Rs 1.22 lakh per acre and 1,700 land parcel to Rs 1.5 lakh per acre. JSW Steel will have to pay the difference to the government after the sale takes place.

Controversy

This is what has created the controversy. In the letter to the government, Patil, a senior congress leader, said that the market value of the land in question is at least Rs 1 crore per acre, and that the government is selling the land at a cheaper price. According to reports, other leaders have pegged the price of the land to be Rs 15-20 lakh.

Another issue being raised is the change in the industrial policy (2014-19) that provides land on lease-cum-sale basis for up to 99 years. However the land parcels in question are being sold after a lease period of 10 years.

Addressing the allegation, George said, “The policy is applicable only after 2014 and not for old deeds like JSW Steel that happened in 2005. This was in accordance with the law at the point in time.”

He argued while some states have adopted a liberal policy for leasing land including giving them for free or at much lesser prices, the Karnataka government had followed the due process in determining its land prices.

“We need industries as they are important for development and land creation. The current scenario is not bad but we need to do more,” he added.