Karnataka aims to capture 50% of projected $1-trillion fintech market by 2030: Priyank Kharge

Karnataka IT-BT minister Priyank Kharge.

Karnataka aims to capture 50 percent of the projected $1-trillion fintech market by 2030, the state's IT-BT minister Priyank Kharge said on September 7.

"I had an excellent conversation with fintech industry leaders. The department of IT-BT has established a fintech task group with the goal of having Karnataka's fintech firms serve $500 billion of the total market size of $1 trillion by 2030," tweeted Kharge.

"Furthermore, they have shown a keen interest in being part of the State's Center of Excellence for FinTech," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He said initiatives like the Karnataka fintech policy, innovation corpus fund, mentorship programmes, and the Karnataka Centre for Fintech Excellence are driving this growth.

He provided details about Karnataka’s fintech landscape, stating that it attracted 73 percent of India's capital inflow in 2020, with over $6.5 billion raised in 254 deals.

He said Karnataka’s fintech task force has been established to identify and promote the sector’s next steps. Harshil Mathur, Razorpay; Miten Sampat, Cred; Dinesh Pai, Zerodha; Timanna Gouda, Whatsloan; Rijju Datta, Cashfree; Johnson Tellis, Sahyadri Educational Institutions; Ankur Pandey, SBI, Startup Branch are part of the task force.