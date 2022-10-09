Karcher India expects high double-digit growth, aims to be 100 million company by 2030

Germany-based cleaning solutions provider Karcher anticipates a strong double-digit growth in the mechanised cleaning industry in India in coming years and aims its unit here to be a 100 million Euro (around Rs 807 crore) company by 2030, said a company official.

Karcher India, a subsidiary of Karcher GMBH, which provides a range of cleaning solutions for both domestic as well as industrial use, also has plans to expand its Tamil Nadu-based local joint venture to push towards local manufacturing and cost rationalisation of its equipment.

Besides, the company is exploring the option of setting up an owned manufacturing unit, said Karcher India Managing Director Jatinder Kaul. Karcher India, which offers a range of products such as high-pressure washers, vacuum cleaners, floor scrubbers etc anticipates a "strong double-digit growth" of the mechanised cleaning industry, he said.

"Fast-developing nations like ours are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25 per cent. Given this premise, we aim to be a Euro 100 million company by 2030," Kaul told PTI. However, the company has not shared its current revenue base.

Globally, Karcher recorded 3 billion Euro in 2021, and in India the company clocked 25 per cent growth. "We are aiming to contribute significantly over the next few years," said Kaul adding "We are very determined about business growth in India and the parent company, based in Germany, is supporting us with this expansion."

Moreover, Karcher India also sees its workforce doubling by 2030 as part of its expansion in the country. Kaul also estimates Karcher's channel strength to grow and aims to double the number of partners over next 4-5 years.

"The goal is to have 1,500 partners across the organisation to cater to our customers across tier 1/2/3 geographies," he said. Moreover, Karcher is working towards rationalisation of the cost of our equipment by increasing localisation in the future.

"We have taken a step towards this localisation through our joint venture which manufactures solutions both for the global and domestic markets. Of the total production 50 per cent is for the global market, and the remaining is for domestic consumption," said Kaul. He added:" We are considering expansion of the joint venture besides the option of having our manufacturing unit. Our partners from the global team are evaluating these options as well."

Recently, Karcher launched the rental solutions model for its customers, which provides its equipment at a low capital investment. "We have bagged big orders from leading airports too for this service," said Kaul adding "We are positive that this business vertical will give us a foothold in the price-sensitive segment."

Karcher started its operations in India in 2011. Globally it is present in 78 countries and has 150 subsidiaries.