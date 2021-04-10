Kansai Nerolac Q4 PAT seen up 89.6% YoY to Rs 135.4 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Kansai Nerolac to report net profit at Rs 135.4 crore up 89.6% year-on-year (down 32.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 24.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 16.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,232.5 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 58.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 30.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 202.7 crore.

