Kansai Nerolac Q3 PAT seen up 39.8% YoY to Rs. 171.6 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Kansai Nerolac to report net profit at Rs. 171.6 crore up 39.8% year-on-year (up 8.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,400.5 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 30.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 251.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.