Kanpur Municipal Corp to raise Rs 100 cr via 10-year municipal bonds in August: Officials

Kanpur Municipal Corporation is planning to raise up to Rs 100 crore in the first week of August through municipal bonds maturing in 10 years, officials told Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity on May 30.

“We are planning to raise Rs 100 crore via bond issue by August first week and so far we have completed the selection of merchant bankers,” one official said.

The proceeds from the issue will be utilised for the construction of office-cum-commercial space, the development of the BP Shrivastava market, and the AMRUT scheme, officials said.

Municipal bonds are similar to corporate bonds. The only difference is that the former is issued by civic bodies to finance urban infrastructure projects.

The process

To complete this bond issuance, Kanpur Municipal Corporation had invited bids for the selection of merchant bankers cum transaction advisors, for which the deadline was on April 11.

“We may extend the last date for bidding by one week to get requests from more merchant bankers and assess their interests,” an official had said on April 5.

As per officials who spoke to Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity on May 30, HDFC Bank, SBI Capital Markets, Trust Investment Advisors, and AK Capital have submitted their bids.

They said the issuance of this bond could not happen very quickly because they have to take ratings from a rating agency and need to complete the due diligence process for the same.

Additionally, approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India will be needed for listing along with other regulatory approvals, officials said.

On April 5, Moneycontrol citing sources reported that two municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh — Prayagraj Municipal Corporation and Kanpur Municipal Corporation — were planning to issue their first municipal bonds, and have invited bids for transaction advisor-cum-merchant bankers.

After this, Moneycontrol also exclusively reported that at least four companies, including SBI Capital Markets and Trust Investment Advisors, have submitted bids for merchant banking-cum-transaction advisor roles for the proposed Varanasi Nagar Nigam and Kanpur Municipal Corporation bond issues.