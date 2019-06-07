App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 08:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kangaroo Kids Education eyes 350 pre-schools in 3-4 years

Focus will be on the top 30 cities in India, says Seshasai KVS, CEO, Kangaroo Kids Education

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Whatsapp

Pre-school and K12 schooling firm Kangaroo Kids is looking to expand to 350 pre-schools in next three to five years. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Seshasai KVS, CEO, Kangaroo Kids Education (KKEL) said it just crossed the 100 pre-school mark in March 2019.

"The focus will be on the top 30 cities in India. This is where our major market is," he added.

Seshasai explained that beyond the large cities, the market gets thinner and the price-point in the smaller towns is not sustainable in the long run for the company.

Close

The pre-school market has both big and small players operating across different price points. Smaller towns also have a large segment of unorganised players operating in this space.

related news

KKEL also operates in the K-12 school education space through the Billabong High International Schools across the country.

Seshasai said Kangaroo Kids currently has 27 schools. The company-owned company-operated schools are four and they are looking to add 10 such schools in the next three to five years, according to him.

However, he said they will be cautious on the K-12 segment.

"We do not want to blindly open schools across the country. We will be very selective and will take a call on opening every new school based on the franchise partner and the location. The partner should have financial stability and a long-term vision," he added.

For setting up a school, an investment of at least Rs 15 crore-20 crore is required. The breakeven period in smaller towns is also generally longer.

KKEL is owned by EuroKids after it was acquired in 2017. Seshasai explained that they continue to operate as an independent company, though there are synergies in the area of human resources, legal and real estate.

Interestingly, Gaja Capital that had brought 50 percent stake in EuroKids in 2013 (now owns around 75 percent) has put the company on the block. This includes KKEL as well. While Seshasai refused to comment on the sale process, he added that this would merely be a change in the investor.

Going forward, KKEL is looking to expand its school network in the GCC market into locations like Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Doha, Qatar and Bahrain.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 08:10 pm

tags #Business #Economy #HR

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.