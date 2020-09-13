172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|kangana-ranaut-flight-episode-dgca-says-still-video-photography-allowed-on-board-5833681.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2020 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kangana Ranaut flight episode: DGCA now says still, video photography allowed on board

The DGCA clarification follows a circular on September 12, following the episode aboard an IndiGo flight

Moneycontrol News
Image: ANI
Image: ANI
 
 
Facing criticism for its September 12 notice that barred anyone from taking a photograph at a government airport or from an aircraft in flight, the DGCA has clarified on its tough stance, a day later.

In a follow-up circular on September 14, the aviation regulator has clarified that a passenger aboard a flight "may do still and video photography from inside such an aircraft while in flight; take-off and landing."

At the same time, DGCA said, "This permission does not include use of any recording equipment which imperils or compromises air safety; violates prevalent norms; creates chaos or disruption during operation of the flight or expressly prohibited by the crew."

Action will be initiated against those persons found in violation of the guideline, the regulator further warned.

The September 12 had added that photography can be done with permission from the Director–General, a Joint Director General, a Deputy Director-General or the Director of Regulations and Information of the Civil Aviation Department.

Moreover, the DGCA said if an airline is found violating such protocols, it will be suspended from operating the route for two weeks. Taking photographs at a government-operated airport or from an aircraft in flight, unless granted permission, is prohibited under the Aircraft Rules 1937.

The multiple notices come after the episode involving actress Kangana Ranaut aboard an IndiGo flight on September 9. The flight, which flew from Chandigarh to Mumbai, had seen a commotion with several members of TV channels following the actress for comments. After the airline's initial response to its notice, the DGCA had asked the airline to further probe the incident.
First Published on Sep 13, 2020 06:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #IndiGo

