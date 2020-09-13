Kangana Ranaut flight episode: DGCA now says still, video photography allowed on board

Facing criticism for its September 12 notice that barred anyone from taking a photograph at a government airport or from an aircraft in flight, the DGCA has clarified on its tough stance, a day later.

In a follow-up circular on September 14, the aviation regulator has clarified that a passenger aboard a flight "may do still and video photography from inside such an aircraft while in flight; take-off and landing."

At the same time, DGCA said, "This permission does not include use of any recording equipment which imperils or compromises air safety; violates prevalent norms; creates chaos or disruption during operation of the flight or expressly prohibited by the crew."

Action will be initiated against those persons found in violation of the guideline, the regulator further warned.

The September 12 had added that photography can be done with permission from the Director–General, a Joint Director General, a Deputy Director-General or the Director of Regulations and Information of the Civil Aviation Department.

Moreover, the DGCA said if an airline is found violating such protocols, it will be suspended from operating the route for two weeks. Taking photographs at a government-operated airport or from an aircraft in flight, unless granted permission, is prohibited under the Aircraft Rules 1937.