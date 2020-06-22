App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 01:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kamdhenu Group resumes operations across all plants

"After unlocking phase started in India from the 1st week of June, we have resumed effective operation of more than 60 per cent at our steel TMT bars manufacturing units till now.

PTI

Kamdhenu Group on Monday said it has resumed 60 per cent operations at its plants across the country. The group welcomes the government's decision to restart economic activities in a phased manner, the company said in a statement.

"At the same time we are also adhering to all the precautions at all our offices and manufacturing units such as social distancing, sanitisation, wearing of hand gloves and other norms.” said Kamdhenu Group CMD Satish Kumar Agarwal said.

The company will review market conditions and accordingly look to further ramp up its production, he said.

The CMD also said despite the mounting business challenges, there has not been any lay off in the company.

"We are expecting that it will take three to four months for demand to pick up in the construction sector. Availability of manpower will be one big constraint for the businesses. Availability of raw materials will also be a concern as supplies from other states will be uncertain for some more time to come," Agarwal said.

The Gurugram-based Kamdhenu Group has a presence in the steel and paints segment.

The company, under the franchisee model, has manufacturing plants in states like Odisha, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh, among others.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Kamdhenu Group

