Kamath panel submits report on resolution framework for COVID-hit assets

An expert panel appointed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has submitted its report to the central bank on the resolution framework for Covid-hit assets.

The committee, headed by veteran banker KV Kamath, has recommended financial ratios for 26 sectors which could be factored in by lending institutions while finalising a resolution plan for a borrower.

The 26 sectors selected by the panel for the resolution framework are: Power, construction, iron and steel manufacturing, roads, real estate, trading wholesale, textiles, chemicals, consumer durables/FMCG, non-ferrous metals, pharma, logistcis, gems and jewellery, cement, auto components, hotels, mining, plastic products manufacturing, automobile manufacturing, auto dealership, aviation, sugar, port and port services, shipping, building materials, and corporate retail outlets.

For sectors where ratios have not been specified, lenders can make their own assessment, the panel said.

The recommendations of the committee have been broadly accepted by the banking regulator.

The panel tabled its report on September 4 wherein it has suggested financial parameters that include aspects related to leverage, liquidity and debt serviceability, the RBI said.

The RBI said the committee arrived at the sector specific threshold parameters based on its discussions with the rating agencies and lending institutions. For this purpose, sector reports were obtained from rating agencies and lending institutions as also experience of the banking sector in their own credit appraisal and polices.

The panel has put five key parameters for each sectors for lenders to decide the resolution. These include total outstanding liability divided by adjusted networth, total debt divided by Ebidta, debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), average DSCR and current ratio.

The panel has proposed an elaborate calculation criteria based on which the RBI will prepare the final guidelines. Listing the criteria, the panel said the sector specific parameters may be considered as guidance for preparation of resolution plan for a borrower in the specified sector.

The resolution plan may be prepared based on the pre-Covid-19 operating and financial performance of the borrower and impact of Covid-19 on its operating and financial performance in Q1 and Q2FY21, to assess the cash-flows for FY21/FY22 and subsequent years.

“In these financial projections, the threshold TOL/Adjusted TNW and Debt/ Ebitda ratios should be met by FY23. The other three threshold ratios should be met for each year of the projections starting from FY22. The base case financial projections need to be prepared as part of resolution plan,” the committee said.

Besides Kamath, other members of the panel are banking consultants Ashvin Parekh, Diwakar Gupta, TN Manoharan and Sunil Mehta.