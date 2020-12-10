PlusFinancial Times
Kamal Haasan to launch election campaign on December 13

PTI
Dec 11, 2020 / 12:32 AM IST
Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan will launch his campaign for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Kamal Assembly elections from December 13 onwards, the party said on December 10.

The actor-politician will embark on his first phase of campaign between December 13-16, MNM Vice President, Dr R Mahendran said in a release here.

During this four-day schedule, Haasan will cover Madurai, Theni, Dindugul, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Kanniyakumari districts, he added.

Haasan had launched MNM in February 2018 and the party had faced last year's Lok Sabha elections but could not return any MP.
