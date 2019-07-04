App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 01:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kalpataru seeks shareholders' nod to raise borrowing limit to Rs 12k crore from Rs 10k crore

The shareholders had set the borrowing limit at Rs 10,000 crore at the annual general meeting held on September 27, 2014, according to the statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) has sought shareholders' approval to raise the borrowing limit to Rs 12,000 crore from the existing Rs 10,000 crore in its annual general meeting scheduled for July 30.

"It is proposed that the board be authorised to create charge / mortgage / hypothecation on the properties of the company for the purpose of securing the borrowings availed by the Company of sums not exceeding Rs 12,000 crores over and above the paid-up share capital, free reserves and securities premium of the company," a BSE filing said.

The shareholders had set the borrowing limit at Rs 10,000 crore at the annual general meeting held on September 27, 2014, according to the statement.

Close
The company has also sought shareholders' nod to issue 12,54,900 equity shares having a face value of Rs 2 each at a premium of Rs 513.25 per share aggregating to Rs 64.65 crore on a preferential basis to Tano, in consideration of the purchase of 1,46,45,199 equity shares of Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd held by the Tano.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 01:02 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.