Kalpataru seeks shareholders' nod to raise borrowing limit to Rs 12k crore from Rs 10k crore

The shareholders had set the borrowing limit at Rs 10,000 crore at the annual general meeting held on September 27, 2014, according to the statement.
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) has sought shareholders' approval to raise the borrowing limit to Rs 12,000 crore from the existing Rs 10,000 crore in its annual general meeting scheduled for July 30.
"It is proposed that the board be authorised to create charge / mortgage / hypothecation on the properties of the company for the purpose of securing the borrowings availed by the Company of sums not exceeding Rs 12,000 crores over and above the paid-up share capital, free reserves and securities premium of the company," a BSE filing said.
