Kalpataru Power Transmission bags orders worth Rs 979cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission on Tuesday said that it has bagged orders worth approximately Rs 979 crore in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment and for railway electrification and gauge conversion.

"Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL)... has secured new orders/notification of award of approximately Rs 979 crore. The company's international subsidiary secured new T&D projects in Europe," it said in a filing to BSE.

It also bagged orders from the country and Middle East in T&D business and engineering, procurement and construction projects for railway electrification and gauge conversion works in India, as per the filing.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 407.75 a piece on BSE in morning trade.