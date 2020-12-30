MARKET NEWS

Kalpataru Power Transmission bags orders worth Rs 900 crore

The company said it has won orders in the T&D (transmission and distribution) business from the overseas market.

PTI
December 30, 2020 / 10:29 AM IST
 
 
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Wednesday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 900 crore in the domestic and overseas markets.

In a regulatory filing, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd said it has secured new orders/notification of award of about Rs 900 crore.

KPTL said it has also bagged engineering, procurement and construction orders for pipeline laying and associated works in India.

KPTL Managing Director and CEO Manish Mohnot said: "Our current year order inflow is in excess of Rs 5,400 crore and we are favourably placed in projects of over Rs 2,000 crore. We continue to be on track to achieve our targeted numbers for the current financial year".

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd were trading 2.63 per cent higher at Rs 316.05 apiece on BSE in morning session.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 30, 2020 10:29 am

