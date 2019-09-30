Kalpataru Power Transmission bags orders worth Rs 775 crore

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on September 30 said it has bagged orders worth Rs 775 crore in transmission and distribution segment.

According to a company statement, KPTL and its international subsidiary have secured the orders from the government and private clients.

"These new orders will help us to strengthen our T&D order book particularly in India and Bangladesh. Our total order inflows in FY19-20 has crossed Rs 4,300 crore and additionally we have a L1 position of approximately Rs 2,000 crore," KPTL's MD and CEO Manish Mohnot said.

KPTL is engaged in power transmission & distribution (T&D), oil & gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting and warehousing & logistics business with a strong international presence in power T&D.