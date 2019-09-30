App
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 03:59 PM IST

Kalpataru Power Transmission bags orders worth Rs 775 crore

According to a company statement, KPTL and its international subsidiary have secured the orders from the government and private clients.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on September 30 said it has bagged orders worth Rs 775 crore in transmission and distribution segment.

According to a company statement, KPTL and its international subsidiary have secured the orders from the government and private clients.

"These new orders will help us to strengthen our T&D order book particularly in India and Bangladesh. Our total order inflows in FY19-20 has crossed Rs 4,300 crore and additionally we have a L1 position of approximately Rs 2,000 crore," KPTL's MD and CEO Manish Mohnot said.

KPTL is engaged in power transmission & distribution (T&D), oil & gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting and warehousing & logistics business with a strong international presence in power T&D.

The company is executing several contracts in India, Africa, the Middle East, CIS, SAARC and Far East.

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 03:48 pm

tags #Business #India

