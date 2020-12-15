MARKET NEWS

Kalpataru Power Transmission bags new orders worth Rs 1,300 crore

KPTL said it has bagged the engineering, procurement and construction orders for pipeline laying and associated works in India and order for railway electrification by Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE).

PTI
December 15, 2020 / 12:59 PM IST
 
 
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Tuesday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,300 crore in the domestic and overseas market.

The company said it has won orders in the T&D (transmission and distribution) business.

In a regulatory filing, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd said it has secured new orders/notification of award of about Rs 1,300 crore.

The power firm also said its international subsidiary has secured new T&D projects in Europe.

KPTL Managing Director and CEO Manish Mohnot said: "Our current year order inflow is in excess of Rs 4,500 crore and we are favourably placed in projects of over Rs 3,000 crore. We continue to be on track to achieve order inflows in the range of Rs 9,000-10,000 crore for the current financial year".

Mohnot said the process of divestment of T&D assets is also on track and we expect to be net debt free in 2021.

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd were trading 1.45 percent lower at Rs 315.75 apiece on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Kalpataru Power Transmission
first published: Dec 15, 2020 12:59 pm

