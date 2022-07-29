English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WELeaders talk circular business at the second State Summit of Sustainability100+ Season 2, today at 4pm. Register now.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Kalpataru Power bags orders worth Rs 1,842 crore

    The orders are for metro rail electrification, composite railway project, Buildings & Factories (B&F) projects and in transmission and distribution (T&D) business in India.

    PTI
    July 29, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
    Power

    Power

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Friday said the company and its subsidiaries have bagged orders worth Rs 1,842 crore.

    The orders are for metro rail electrification, composite railway project, Buildings & Factories (B&F) projects and in transmission and distribution (T&D) business in India.

    Besides, the company has bagged projects overseas in T&D business, it said in a statement. "These new orders provide us with entry in high growth infrastructure segment like metro rail electrification. Simultaneously, we continue to strengthen and consolidate our leadership in T&D and B&F businesses by acquiring new clients and extending our geographical reach," MD and CEO Manish Mohnot said.

    With theses orders, the company's current year order inflows have reached Rs 8,000 crore, it said. KPTL is a global engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) player in the power and infrastructure contracting sector.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Kalpataru Power Transmission
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 12:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.