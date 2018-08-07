Kalpataru net profit up 86% at Rs 88 cr in Apr-Jun qtr

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) today said its consolidated net profit rose by 86 percent to Rs 88.6 crore in the quarter ended June of the current fiscal. The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 47.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18, a BSE filing said.

According to the statement, the revenues increased by 9 percent to Rs 2,083.7 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,919.2 crore in the year ago period.

The company had an order book of Rs 13,742 crore as on June 30 this year. Its order inflow for the first quarter increased by 27 percent to Rs 2,698 crore.

It has secured new orders or notification of award of Rs 900 crore including two orders in Southern Railway division of Rs 776 crore from RVNL and orders for transmission line, substation and tower supply in overseas market of Rs 124 crore.

The KPTL's arm JMC Projects (India) Ltd also posted 22 percent growth in its standalone net profit at Rs 26.6 crore in the first quarter compared to the year ago period. It had an order book of Rs 9,814 crore as on June 30, 2018.

Manish Mohnot, Managing Director and CEO, KPTL said in the statement, "We continue to focus and deliver on profitable growth for both KPTL and JMC. Our current order book visibility provides us confidence of achieving a 15 percent growth for 2018-19 for both KPTL and JMC. We continue to stay bullish on railways and water sectors in both domestic and international markets."

The KPTL is engaged in power transmission and distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development and warehousing & logistics business. The company is currently executing several contracts in India, Africa, Middle East, CIS, SAARC and Far East.