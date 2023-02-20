 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kalpataru, its international arms bag orders worth Rs 3,185 crore

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 3,185 crore, a company statement said.

Kalpataru Power Transmission on Monday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 3,185 crore across various business segments in the domestic as well as international market.

These include orders in the T&D (transmission distribution) business of Rs 1,481 crore and EPC (engineering procurement construction) projects in the water business of Rs 1,509 crore, a company statement said.

There is a commercial building project of Rs 195 crore also, it added.