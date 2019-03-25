App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 07:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kalpataru inks pact to buy 85% stake in Swedish firm for $24 mn

The Linjemontage i Grastorp AB was founded in 1993. It specialises in power supply solutions and services for electricity networks up to voltage range of 400 kv.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Engineering firm KPTL on Monday said its arm Kalpataru Power Transmission Sweden AB has signed an agreement to acquire 85 per cent equity stake in Linjemontage i Grastorp AB for $24 million.

The acquisition of Linjemontage is in-line with the KPTL's stated objective of growth and greater geographical presence in stable and growing markets with focus on core power transmission segment, a Kalpataru Power Transmission statement said.

According to the statement, the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019-20.

The Linjemontage i Grastorp AB was founded in 1993. It specialises in power supply solutions and services for electricity networks up to voltage range of 400 kv.

related news

It has a profitable track record. The company has presence in Sweden and Norway with an order book of around SEK (Swedish Krona) 710 million (around $77 million) as on date, the company said.

Commenting on the acquisition, Sanjay Dalmia, Executive Director, KPTL said in the statement, "This acquisition has been carried out on grounds of strategic fit both to capture local market opportunity and to help us in expanding our presence in Nordic countries where we have no former presence. This strategic acquisition will also help the KPTL with greater access to technology and EPC (engineering construction and procurement) capability to take turnkey projects in Nordic countries and Europe".

KPTL is one of the largest and fastest growing specialised EPC companies in India engaged in various segment including power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline and railways.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 07:41 pm

tags #Business #Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited #Market news

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

AAP Seeks Explanation from Puri over Fall in Delhi Metro Ridership

ICC Turns Third Umpire to Confused Gully Cricketers in Pakistan

BJP Writes to EC Over ‘Police Interference’ After Abhishek Banerje ...

SC Collegium Recommends 16 Lawyers as Kerala, Karnataka and Bombay HC ...

Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Responding to 'How are You' in Six Languages is ...

Pakistani Man Living in India for 50 Years to Get Citizenship: MHA Tel ...

Apple Special Event 2019 Live: Video Streaming Service And Gaming Plat ...

IPL 2019 | Pant Will Win Many More Games for DC: Ponting

ED Leaking Probe details to Media to Embarrass Me, Robert Vadra Tells ...

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

Why China refuses to label JeM’s Masood Azhar as a global terrorist

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

Arun Jaitley calls Congress minimum income scheme 'bluff announcement' ...

General Elections 2019: India markets election tourism: forget the Taj ...

Wall Street opens lower as global growth fears persist

FY19 market report card: Over 300 stocks in BSE 500 in red, 3 gave ove ...

Jet Airways shares jump 18% after Naresh Goyal, wife Anita Goyal step ...

Oil prices hit by worries of sharp economic slowdown

Apple Special Event LIVE: Premium entertainment, news and gaming servi ...

In Manipur, repealing AFSPA takes a backseat as political leaders shif ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, ...

Trumps hail Mueller report ruling out criminal collusion between presi ...

Naresh Goyal steps down from Jet Airways board: Eight charts depict ca ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Inclusion of Critics' Choice category doesn't ho ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

IPL Live Score, RR vs KXIP in Jaipur: Chris Gayle departs for 79

Katrina Kaif confirmed to play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar i ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli supports Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

DMK slaps actor Radha Ravi with a suspension note for his vulgar comme ...

Sara Ali Khan's attempt at embarrassing Kartik Aaryan is a success

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar’s film shows moderate gro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.