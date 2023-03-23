 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kalpataru bags orders worth Rs 2,477 crore

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,477 crore, a statement said.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,477 crore, a statement said.

The new orders include Rs 1,181 crore orders in the T&D (transmission distribution) business in India and overseas markets.

The orders also include EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) projects in the water business of Rs 1,296 crore.