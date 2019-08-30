App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kalpataru bags orders worth Rs 1,263 cr

PTI
 
 
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Friday said it has secured new orders worth about Rs 1,263 crore. These orders include transmission and distribution works from Power Grid Corporation and South America, according to a statement by the company.

The company also got orders for design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning for railway electrification and associated works in India from RVNL (Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd), it added.

It also got EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) order for oil and gas pipeline-laying and associated works in India from Indian Oil.

The firm's international subsidiary has secured new transmission and distribution (T&D) projects in Europe.

KPTL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Manish Mohnot said, "We are delighted with the new order wins in our T&D, railways and oil & gas businesses. Our order book continues to grow on the backdrop of these new orders and further helps us strengthen our leadership position in the businesses that we operate."

He also added that the company's diversified order book "combined with L1 position of about Rs 2,300 crores gives us confidence to meet our revenue and profitability guidance for 2019-20".

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 02:43 pm

tags #Business #Companies

