KalaGato plans to acquire new apps every month, ready to invest $100 million by 2025

Data-driven mobile app buy-out company KalaGato, which is on its way to becoming a Thrasio-like start-up, announced on October 13 that it acquired eight “high growth” mobile apps in the past six months to scale up and monetize them by providing business intelligence. These acquisitions were done across Europe, MENA, and South Asia.

Out of the eight apps that KalaGato has acquired, three are finance, one is gaming, and the rest are tools. Their acquisitions include Clone Armies: Battle Game, Hindi English Translator, Financial Calculator for GST, EMI Calculator - Finance Tool, Huge Digital Clock, India GST Calculator, Huge Lock Screen Clock, and Bank Balance Check All Enquiry.

The start-up plans to acquire two mobile apps each month and invest around $100 million by 2025 in the app acquisition business. The company also wants to add one billion users of mobile internet users by acquiring 70+ apps by the end of 2025.

Aman Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder, KalaGato, said, “The mobile app market is growing from $700 billion in 2021 to $1.2 trillion by 2026. However, 0.001% of apps get VC funding, which includes every type of financing including family and friends. KalaGato provides a seamless exit to mobile app publishers and entrepreneurs with an option to sell their apps. We identify these apps through our proprietary and unique data platform and acquire them within 30 days.”

Founded in 2017-18, as a big data provider and analytics company serving the needs of enterprise customers and VC funds, KalaGato pivoted in 2021 to become a data-driven app buy-out company that acquires and takes over management of mobile apps – in the process providing an exit to mobile app entrepreneurs (publishers/developers).