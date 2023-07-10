KAL Airways says ‘no question’ of amicable settlement with SpiceJet over pending payments

SpiceJet was permitted to furnish a bank guarantee for Rs 329 crore and make a cash deposit of the remaining sum of Rs 250 crore.

Sun Group-owned KAL Airways has in a statement clarified that it has not reached an amicable settlement with SpiceJet over pending dues.

The statement denied media reports and said that “there is no question of an amicable settlement with SpiceJet”, adding that the matter “reached finality by virtue of the Supreme Court order dated July 7, 2023”.

“We hope that SpiceJet will comply with the Supreme Court orders and pay us the interest amount of Rs 386 crore forthwith,” it added.

SpiceJet, in a statement, said the payment of Rs 380 crore as directed to be paid by the Supreme Court "is only a security deposit amount arising from execution proceedings".

"The final amount to be paid by either side will be determined by the Delhi High Court, the airline added, further noting that it remains "committed to finding an amicable settlement in this matter".

The SC order

The Supreme Court on July 7 refused to grant additional time to SpiceJet to make payments to Kalanithi Maran to comply with its order from February. The court pulled up the low-cost airline for filing the application and noted that SpiceJet was pursuing a luxury litigation and said it will not grant any extension to SpiceJet as commercial morale must be upheld.

As a consequence of this order, SpiceJet will have to pay over Rs 350 crore to Maran.

Earlier, in February 2023, the top court disposed of the case directing that SpiceJet’s Rs 270-crore bank guarantee be encashed and asking the airline to pay Rs 75 crore towards interest within three months.

However, in May, Maran moved the Delhi High Court stating that SpiceJet has not complied with the order of the Supreme Court. The Delhi High Court thus directed SpiceJet to pay the entire amount of interest of Rs 380 crore to Maran as they had not complied with the SC’s order, despite SpiceJet saying they had moved a petition seeking an extension of the three-month period.

The newest order of the Supreme Court is the reiteration of its earlier order passed in February 2023. The main petition challenging the award by both the parties is pending disposal by the Delhi High Court.

“The matter relates to payment of interest on a principal amount of Rs 579 crore that has already been paid. SpiceJet is engaged in talks with Kalanithi Maran and his firm KAL Airways and remains committed to finding an amicable settlement. We remain confident of resolving this to the satisfaction of both sides through discussions,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Background

In February 2015, Maran and KAL Airways, his investment vehicle, transferred their 58.46 percent in SpiceJet to Ajay Singh, the current Chairman and Managing Director (CMD). Singh, a co-founder of SpiceJet, took on the airline’s liabilities of around Rs 1,500 crore.

As part of the agreement, Maran and KAL Airways said they paid SpiceJet Rs 679 crore for issuing warrants and preference shares. However, Maran alleged that the warrants and preference shares were not allotted and initiated arbitration proceedings against SpiceJet and Ajay Singh.

In July 2018, an arbitration panel rejected Maran’s claim of damages of Rs 1,323 crore for not issuing warrants to him and KAL Airways, but awarded him a refund of Rs 579 crore plus interest. SpiceJet was permitted to furnish a bank guarantee for Rs 329 crore and make a cash deposit of the remaining sum of Rs 250 crore.

Maran moved the Delhi High Court to enforce the arbitral award. The High Court, in September 2020, ruled in favour of Maran and directed SpiceJet to deposit Rs 243 crore. However, the apex court stayed the order in November 2020.