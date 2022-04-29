Kajaria Ceramics wins Moneycontrol’s Best Family Business Awards 2021

kajaria_tiles_300_95943004

Kajaria Ceramics, on April 29, bagged Moneycontrol’s prestigious Best Family Business Award 2021 in Mumbai.

The Kajaria family has invested two generations in the company, and currently two of Chairman Ashok Kajaria’s sons — Chetan and Rishi — are leading the company’s expansion into plywood, lamination and bathroom accessories.

Kajaria Ceramics is the largest manufacturer of ceramic or vitrified tiles in India. It has an annual aggregate capacity of 70.40 million square metres, distributed across eight plants in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

Its product basket has expanded to over 2,300 SKUs across all price points and product categories.

Founded in 1998 by Ashok Kajaria, the company’s revenues for the financial year ending 2021 stood at Rs 1,368.40 crore. The company’s dealer base stands at over 1,700. This net zero debt company has cash reserves of over Rs 400 crore.

“Tiles could be a good business option in emerging economies” — This chance statement that Ashok Kajaria heard, inspired the post graduate engineer from the US, to set out on the journey to establish Kajaria Ceramics. The rest, as they say, is history.

Kajaria Ceramics has bagged the Superbrand awards 12 times in a row and is the only tiles company in India to receive Asia’s Most Promising Brand award, among others.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes