Kajaria Ceramics Q4 PAT seen up 130.5% YoY to Rs 114 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Kajaria Ceramics to report net profit at Rs 114 crore up 130.5% year-on-year (down 3.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 31.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 855 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

