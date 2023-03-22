K Raheja Realty launches premium residential project in Mumbai starting from Rs 1.9 crore

Real estate developer K Raheja Realty has launched a premium ready-to-move-in residential property in Mumbai.

The property, Tower G at Raheja Residency in Malad East, offers 2BHK residences starting from Rs 1.95 crore.

The 20-storey tower will consist of four units on each floor the early bird offer for booking will start around April 30.

Situated at a strategic location, the property offers a landscaped public garden, parking spaces and a double-height lobby, among other amenities.

"With Mumbai's real estate witnessing a humongous upward trajectory, we are proud to bring to life a vision of luxury living that elevates the skyline and the way we experience urban living. We aim to provide world-class amenities and comfort that will set a new standard of sophistication and elegance for modern living," said Sandeep Raheja, chairman, K Raheja Realty. The company has completed over 2,000 projects, covering over 20 million square feet of development.

Moneycontrol News