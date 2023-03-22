 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
K Raheja Realty launches premium residential project in Mumbai starting from Rs 1.9 crore

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST

The 20-storey tower will consist of four units on each floor; the early bird offer for booking will start around April 30.

Real estate developer K Raheja Realty has launched a premium ready-to-move-in residential property in Mumbai.

The property, Tower G at Raheja Residency in Malad East, offers 2BHK residences starting from Rs 1.95 crore.

Situated at a strategic location, the property offers a landscaped public garden, parking spaces and a double-height lobby, among other amenities.