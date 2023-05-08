English
    K P Energy commissions 29 MW wind energy project in Gujarat

    The capacity is a part of the 250.8 MW ISTS connected wind power project capacity awarded by Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) under Tranche-VIII bidding, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    May 08, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST
    K P Energy Ltd on Monday announced the commissioning of a 29.4 mega watt (MW) wind energy project in Gujarat.

    The capacity is a part of the 250.8 MW ISTS connected wind power project capacity awarded by Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) under Tranche-VIII bidding, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    "In furtherance of of phase-I at Sidhpur, KP Energy has successfully commissioned 29.4 MW (phase-II) ISTS (inter state transmission system) connected wind power project comprising 14 numbers of WTGs (wind turbine generators) of 2.1 MW each at Sidhpur site in Devbhoomi Dwarka," it said.

    With the present phase-II commissioning the net cumulative capacity commissioned stands at 81.9 MW.

    PTI
    first published: May 8, 2023 11:54 am