K-DISC inks MoU with LinkedIn

LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) and the ICT Academy of Kerala (ICTAK) as part of the Connect Career to Campus (CCC) campaign under the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission (KKEM) initiative.

Kerala government said this partnership aims to boost the employability skill among the youth of Kerala and aggravate relevant jobs for them using LinkedIn talent insights and learning tools.

The MoU was exchanged on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister for Labour and General Education V Sivankutty, Minister for Higher Education R Bindu, Minister for LSGD M V Govindan and MLA Kadakampally Surendran, as part of the inaugural event of the CCC campaign.

The state government, in a release said, through this partnership, different products and services of LinkedIn will be made available for students.

"This will also include LinkedIn Insights that can help understand the job market and hiring trends, curated LinkedIn Learning courses to support upskilling, and LinkedIn Jobs to provide career opportunities for eligible youth. LinkedIn will also coach students on creating their online professional brand," the release said.

Speaking about the partnership, Dr K M Abraham, the Executive Vice-chairperson of K-DISC said it will ensure that the most modern and updated courses relevant to the industry will flow to the entire registered participants in the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission.

Ruchee Anand, the Senior Director, Talent and Learning Solutions, of LinkedIn said, today's labour market offers a vast range of new digital skills and career pathways, but many young professionals still don't have enough access or resources to land the right job opportunity.

"To bridge this gap, we are proud to support the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission in upskilling the youth of Kerala and making them more employable in these evolving times. In this partnership, LinkedIn will offer talent insights and curated learning courses to bring the youth of Kerala closer to in-demand skills, personal branding resources, and new-age job opportunities as they kick start their careers," Anand said.

K-DISC is a strategic think-tank and advisory body constituted by the Government of Kerala. ICTAK is a Social Enterprise created in a Public Private Partnership model (PPP) for imparting ICT skills to the youths of Kerala and is supported by the government of India, partnered by the government of Kerala and the IT industry.

The CCC campaign aims to advocate the idea of 'Right Job@Right Time' by increasing awareness of emerging industry 4.0 jobs, changes in global labour markets, and the need for skills to encourage and guide students to shape meaningful careers.

It also intends to reach out to all educational institutions to ensure the aspirants have curative measures such as skilling and grooming and suitable career prospects through the Digital Workforce Management System (DWMS) platform. The KKEM is a digital platform-based strategic program launched by the Government of Kerala to transform the state into a knowledge economy.

State government said the intent with DWMS is to employ over 20 lakh individuals in the next five years which will enable a major economic transformation in the State and support its transition into a knowledge society.