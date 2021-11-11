Jyotiraditya Scindia launches online platform e-GCA to provide 298 services of DGCA

Jyotiraditya M Scindia (Image: Twitter)

The Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on November 11 launched the e-governance for Civil Aviation (e-GCA) online platform through which the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation will provide 298 services including pilot licensing and medical examination.

The online platform will provide services to various DGCA stakeholders such as Pilots, Aircraft Maintenance Engineers, Air Traffic Controllers, Air Operators, Airport Operators, Flying Training Organizations, Maintenance and Design organizations, among others.

The launch of the e-GCA project under DGCA was part of the minister's 100-day plan for the aviation sector. The portal was developed by Tata Consultancy Services.

The DGCA has been transferring its services online for the last four years now and the launch of the online portal now completes the transfer of most of the regulator's services online.

''And through this transformation (DGCA to e-GCA), we have achieved a number of objectives of becoming a single-window online service platform, eliminating procedural inefficiencies and automating regulatory reporting,'' Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

The minister said that through the launch of the new online platform all DGCA clearance can now be attained through a single window.

Medical clearance for pilots will now be done in 2-3 days, which earlier used to take at least a month, he added. For pilots' licenses, earlier things used to happen offline which is now being moved online, he further informed.

During the launch, the Union Minister of Civil Aviation also unveiled a case study ‘DGCA takes off on a digital flight’, which captures the journey of DGCA through the implementation of the eGCA. The challenges that DGCA faced and the measures taken to address these through the eGCA platform have been incorporated in this case study.