Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off SpiceJet's Delhi-Tirupati flight

The airline will operate the flight three times a week till October 31, according to its statement.

PTI
October 17, 2021 / 02:17 PM IST
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off SpiceJet’s flight on the Delhi-Tirupati route on Sunday, the airline said.

The airline will operate the flight three times a week till October 31, according to its statement.

From October 31, the flight on the Delhi-Tirupati route will be operated four times a week, it mentioned. The airline already connects Tirupati with Hyderabad and Pune on its network, it stated.
first published: Oct 17, 2021 02:18 pm

