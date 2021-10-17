Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off SpiceJet's Delhi-Tirupati flight

Cargo operations have come to SpiceJet's rescue, so to say, with Q1-FY22 seeing the cargo arm reporting a net profit of Rs 30 crore. (Representative Image)

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off SpiceJet’s flight on the Delhi-Tirupati route on Sunday, the airline said.

The airline will operate the flight three times a week till October 31, according to its statement.

From October 31, the flight on the Delhi-Tirupati route will be operated four times a week, it mentioned. The airline already connects Tirupati with Hyderabad and Pune on its network, it stated.