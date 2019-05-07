Jyothy Labs Q4 net profit up 11% at Rs 67.05 cr

Homegrown FMCG firm Jyothy Laboratories May 7 reported 11.10 percent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 67.05 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 60.35 crore in January-March period a year ago, it said in a statement.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 515.64 crore. It was Rs 499.36 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

For FY19, Jyothy Labs net profit stood at Rs 193.17 crore as against Rs 160.53 crore in 2017-18.

Its total income was at Rs 1,796.71 crore as against Rs 1,687.44 crore in FY18.

It said the sales for the year ended March 31, 2019 are net of goods and service tax (GST), while sales till the period ended June 30, 2017 is gross of excise duty and accordingly, the figures are not fully comparable.