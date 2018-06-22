App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jyothy Laboratories gets shareholders' nod for bonus issue

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on March 16, 2018 had recommended issue of Bonus Shares to the shareholders of the company in the ratio of (1:1) i.e. 1 (one) equity share of Re 1 each for every 1 (one) equity share of Re 1 each held by the shareholders of the company.

Jyothy Laboratories today said it has got shareholders' nod to issue bonus share in the ratio of 1:1. The resolution to issue bonus shares in the ration of 1:1 is passed by requisite majority of shareholders, the firm said BSE filing.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on March 16, 2018 had recommended issue of Bonus Shares to the shareholders of the company in the ratio of (1:1) i.e. 1 (one) equity share of Re 1 each for every 1 (one) equity share of Re 1 each held by the shareholders of the company.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 10:10 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Jyothy Laboratories

