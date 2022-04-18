English
    Jwalamukhi Investment sells TVS Motor shares worth Rs 212 crore

    PTI
    April 18, 2022 / 09:01 PM IST
    TVS Motor Company

    Jwalamukhi Investment on Monday offloaded TVS Motor Company's shares worth Rs 212 crore through an open market transaction. However, the buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.

    According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Jwalamukhi Investment sold a total of 32,62,840 shares of TVS Motor. The scrips were divested on an average price of Rs 650, valuing the transaction at Rs 212.08 crore.

    As of December 2021, Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings held 2.47 crore shares, amounting to 5.21 percent stake in TVS Motor, shareholding data with the BSE showed. TVS Motor has a presence in 80 countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central and Latin America.

    Share of TVS Motor settled 1.12 percent higher at Rs 657.80 apiece on the NSE.



    first published: Apr 18, 2022 09:01 pm
