JusticeforEmployees | Upcoming SC judgement make employees hopeful amid IT layoffs

An online campaign was recently launched involving over 2,500 IT employees to protect recent layoffs in the sector across the country.

This campaign, #JusticeforEmployees is a silent protest and is organised by IT unions, who are also against IT industry body NASSCOM’s recent move to include IT sector in the labour law changes.

The industry body wants to be included in the labour law relaxations that is currently applicable for those under Factories Act, according to an ET report. Service sectors such as IT/ITeS are not covered under it.

These unions include National Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), Information Technology Employees Association, Telangana and All India Forum for IT Employees, Tamil Nadu.

Labour law relaxations

Being included in the labour relaxations will give the sector relaxations around furloughs and temporary layoff of surplus employees, leeway on daily and weekly work-hour limits and allowing women to work at night from home. NASSCOM had written to four State governments, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to include the IT sector in the new rules, the report added.

This would mean that employees, who now clock close to nine hours of work on average, could be asked to work longer. Also, unions will not be able to interfere if companies choose to terminate employees at short notice.

This comes at the back of adverse impact the IT sector is facing at the back of COVID-19. Analysts Moneycontrol spoke said that the sector could face negative growth for the first time as the pandemic hits its business and profitability.

As a result of this, recent times have seen some firms laying off employees and cutting down salaries to cope up with the impact. According to NITES, the IT union has filed complaints for over 68,000 employees just in Maharashtra region for terminations and pay cuts during COVID-19.

This is despite the order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) not to cut salaries or layoff employees during the pandemic, the union said.

The MHA in its order issued on March 29 said that all employers, be it industry, shops or commercial establishments would have to pay wages to workers on due date without any deduction even if the establishment was closed during the lockdown period.

The protest, Harpreet Saluja, General Secretary - NITES, said, was to oppose those terminations and pay cuts that happened during the pandemic despite the order from the government.

If it will be successful or not is a totally different question. However, the recent case at the Supreme Court is giving the employees hope.

What is this case and its implication on the IT sector?

The case involves Ficus Pax Private Ltd against the government. Ficus Pax challenged the constitutional validity of MHA order on March 29, 2020 directing firms to pay its employees in full and not terminate them during the pandemic. The judgement for the case is on June 12.

Explaining the relevance to the IT employees, Saluja explained that, the Centre had argued that given the order was temporary (applicable for 54 days), the companies cannot question the validity as they were allowed to resume work by its May 17 notification.

According to a Bar and Bench report, MHA has argued that the companies for their part have not proved their inability to pay their workers due to lockdown.

Case for reinstatement of employees

Saluja reasoned that if the case turns in favour of Union of India, companies will have to reinstate the employees it laid off.

Would help the cause of IT workers? It is not clear yet as they could be laid off again. However Saluja points out that even in that case, these employees will get a breather for at least a month or two and will have time to look for another job rather than suddenly being terminated.

What are employers saying?

According to industry watchers, layoffs are inevitable as business volumes come down and uncertainty around when the economy would recover.

Pallav Nadhani, who recently exited FusionCharts, a data visualisation solutions company he founded in 2003, said in an earlier interaction: "As long as the company is not doing anything illegally, government should not interfere. I don't think government has any business interfering with business decisions.”

He agrees that the company should take sufficient measures to ensure employees’ financial well-being for a short term and also help him with outplacements to find a new job.

But, he added that if 20 percent of the people who they can’t let go due to government interference are affecting the other 80 percent, one cannot run the company.

“It is like you are being penny wise and pound foolish," he added.